Announcing the sad passing of Simon Wrighton, Sales Director, Arburg UK

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG Simon Wrighton, Verkaufsleiter, England, Großbritannien

On behalf of Arburg UK, British Plastics & Rubber is deeply saddened to announce the death of Simon Wrighton, Sales Director. Simon died from lung cancer at the age of 59.

Simon started his working career in the plastics industry in 1981 selling used blow moulding, extrusion, vacuum forming and injection moulding machinery before joining ARBURG in December 1997.

He worked for ARBURG for over twenty five years, joining in as Salesman for the Western area, progressing to Sales Manager and then in 2011 being appointed Sales Director at ARBURG Ltd looking after machine sales activities throughout the UK and Ireland.

Through his long career with ARBURG, Simon earned huge respect amongst colleagues, customers, suppliers and competitors alike. He was well known and trusted for his depth of knowledge on ARBURG technologies and applications.He leaves Lesley, his wife of 38 years and two grown up sons, Rich and Will. He will be sorely missed.

Simon’s funeral is being held on Monday 17th October near Bristol. If any colleagues from the industry would like to attend, please contact sales_uk@arburg.com to confirm, as attendance may be limited.

Charity donations can be made in Simon’s name to Cancer Research UK. If you wish to contribute, please visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/simon-wrighton