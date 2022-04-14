Appointments

Wednesday 13 April

Company: Barkley Plastics

UK-based plastic injection moulding and toolmaking specialist Barkley Plastics has appointed a new senior management team to help it target diversification and international opportunities.

Barkley PR 2022 Harwood (left) and Smith

Matt Harwood has become Managing Director, taking over from his father Mark.

“My Dad has been with the business since the late 70s and MD for the past 14 years," Harwood said, "so we all felt the time was right for him to move upstairs and let a new management team build on the excellent platform he has built.”

Barkley Plastics, a founding member of the Manufacturing Assembly Network, has one of the largest toolmaking facilities in the UK, producing high-precision tools capable of delivering 50 million mouldings for distribution domestically and throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

Harwood will be joined by Operations Director Steve Smith. The two are now focusing on maximising a £120,000 investment in automation and increasing its involvement in medical, construction and white goods.

Thursday 14 April

Company: EXEL Composites

Exel Composites has appointed Roberto Oppio as Head of Sales for South and West Europe and India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA) to help implement the company’s growth strategy in the region.

EXEL Composites Roberto Oppio

With nearly 30 years' experience in business development, sales and marketing for injection moulding and composite materials, Oppio will lead a team tasked with opening new markets, bolstering regional sales, and advising on composite solutions for specific requirements.

“Industry’s rising demand for materials that will help save on resources," Oppio said, "are longer lasting and boast more mechanical benefits in a single solution is ever-increasing. Therefore, my role at Exel will be to work closely with these companies to continue providing high-quality solutions, as well as reaching out to new markets and expanding Exel’s market share.”

Starting his career in 1997 as a chemical engineering graduate, Oppio worked as an injection moulding process engineer before moving into a technical manager role for a Chinese company developing injection moulding machines.