Arkema expands resins operations in India

Arkema announces the doubling of its polyester resins capacity in its Navi Mumbai facility in India.

× Expand Black Resin

Arkema invested in the Navi Mumbai facility in early 2019 to expand geographic coverage of its low-VOC products. The site includes a modern manufacturing unit and a dedicated laboratory to provide application development and technical support in the region.

In order to support its customers’ growth in the area, in particular in mobility, household and industrial applications, including automotive, home appliances, furniture and sports infrastructure, Arkema is now doubling the capacity of its REAFREE powder polyester resins in its Navi Mumbai facility.

Neil Tariq, Global Business Director for Coating Resins said: “India is a key growth market for both the powder coatings industry and for Arkema, Arkema is the first international leader in powder coating resins to make significant investments in the area. Powder coating resins enable low waste, solvent-free and high durability solutions, which make this technology key to the sustainable development of our customers and partners.”

Arkema claims it offers technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility. operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.