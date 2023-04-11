Avery Dennison announces promotion of new senior vice president

Avery Dennison Corporation has announced the promotion of Steve Flannery to senior vice president and general manager EMENA of the newly formed Materials Group. He replaces Hassan H. Rmaile, who was promoted to president, Materials Group worldwide.

× Expand Flannery

The Materials Group brings the company’s Label and Graphics Materials (LGM) business and its Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) together under one group, which comprises Label and Packaging Materials, Graphic Solutions, Reflective Solutions, Hanita, Performance Polymers, Avery Dennison Medical and Performance Tapes. The group of materials science businesses is organized in a framework that aims to ensure a full range of innovative solutions and support is available to customers.

Flannery’s appointment comes after 22 years with Avery Dennison, over 20 of which he served in the company’s U.S. operations. The company says he has extensive industry knowledge and a proven track record, with experience spanning innovation, sales, marketing, operations and leadership in the company’s Industrial and Healthcare Materials, Label and Graphic Materials North America, Performance Polymers Adhesives and Apparel Solutions businesses.

Flannery said: “I’m proud to lead such an experienced and knowledgeable EMENA team within the Materials Group. Over the past two decades at Avery Dennison, I’ve worked cross-divisionally and this role presents a fantastic opportunity to leverage those insights and learnings. I look forward to working with customers and industry partners and moving towards a more sustainable and connected future together.”