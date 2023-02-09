Berry’s upgraded ‘Sustane’ film hoping to give company sustainability boost

Berry Global’s flexible films division is launching a next generation version of its proven stretch hood film with a minimum 30% recycled plastic content. The company says that this will help to support businesses in achieving their own sustainability objectives as well as meeting the requirements of current and forthcoming UK and European plastics packaging legislation.

Key Highlights

New Sustane film contains 30% recycled material

The product is being manufactured across Europe; Germany, Poland and the UK

Berry has calculated that the film can reduce emissions by 18%

Material to be used in building, beverages and glass

Stretch hood film stretches over and around a pallet of finished goods, Berry claims this provides improved load stability and full waterproofing for the load, with much lower material usage than traditional shrink hooding films.

However, it is the demanding stretch requirements of the film that make the inclusion of any level of recycled material in its manufacture extremely challenging, particularly in terms of impeding the overall stretch capability.Berry’s Sustane polymers aims to incorporate recycled plastic with the objective of delivering high levels of technical performance, consistency, traceability and quality.

In particular, the company believes the incorporation of Sustane into the stretch hood film has been achieved while maintaining reliable seal integrity and high tear resistance. It is claimed that this ensures effective product protection throughout the supply chain.The new Stretch Hood Sustane film containing a minimum 30% recycled content is particularly ideal for low to medium stretch applications in markets such as beverages, building and glass.

It is being manufactured in Berry factories in Belgium, Germany, Poland and the UK, offering localised supply and support to businesses and brands of all sizes. Berry has calculated that the recycled content film can deliver a reduction in carbon emissions of around 18% compared to one produced entirely from virgin material. Importantly it can also be used on existing stretch machinery.The company claims that sustane fits in well to the company’s sustainability plans. This strategy seeks to develop solutions that minimise a product’s environmental impact, focusing on areas such as enhancing its recyclability and the increasing incorporation of post-consumer recycled resin, along with Berry’s own commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 versus the company’s 2016 baseline.

Daniel Stauber, said: “Stretch Hood Sustane provides the perfect opportunity for customers to access a pallet stretch hooding solution where previously only prime polymer versions were available Commercial Director, Berry Packaging Solutions Industrial. It is another example of our commitment to help customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals.

”Stretch Hood Sustane joins Berry’s already portfolio of sustainable solutions for the protective transportation of goods, backed up by a full technical support service.Stauber added: “For all stretch wrapping applications, the focus is on ensuring that the chosen film consistently delivers the necessary levels of performance and protection, and we will continue to work with our customers to develop solutions precisely tailored to their requirements.”