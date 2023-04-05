Berry Global to open new innovation hub

Berry Global, a sustainable packaging and plastics company will begin developing its International Centre of Excellence and Circular Innovation Hub in Barcelona, Spain as early as third quarter 2023. The company say it will Leverage its global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and expertise. The new centre of excellence will aim to:

Give international customers and partners access to a new generation of circular products and industry leading research and development experts.

Create a collaborative space for innovative product design tailored to customers’ unique sustainability goals; and

Generate new job opportunities and support Berry’s global diversity and inclusion strategy by employing talent from across Barcelona, one of Europe’s most culturally diverse cities.

Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Consumer Packaging International said: “The ability to access innovative, sustainable packaging solutions is more important than ever as our customers across the globe strive to shift to a circular, net-zero economy. By creating a focused, educational, and collaborative space to push the limits of circular innovation, our new centre in one of the most dynamic regions across Europe in Catalonia, Spain will help customers meet their ambitious sustainability goals while expanding Berry’s talented and diverse workforce.”

Berry says its new centre will support the development of Bmore Circular Solutions that aims to advance a pathway to circularity by increasing the use of recycled content, minimizing waste, and improving recyclability.

The company also claims the centre will facilitate new project work supporting circularity with customer collaborations. Including an interactive learning space, visitors will be able to view Berry’s latest sustainable products and discover advances in resin material science, manufacturing, and design for reuse and recyclability.

The new centre will be the new workspace for over fifty team members from across Barcelona with the intention to increase its staffing according to business needs and customer collaboration. The centre will also serve as a hub for international collaboration due to its close proximity to Barcelona’s international airport, which is a centralized travel location for Berry’s European customers and home to several U.S. airport hubs.