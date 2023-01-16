Berry product gains WorldStar awards recognition

Berry Global’s trigger spray head, developed for its customer Werner & Mertz has achieved further recognition from the recently announced 2023 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards.

The Berry 3R circular trigger spray has received a WorldStar in the Household category. According to the company the product was developed to create a spray head which offered enhanced sustainability benefits without compromising on its performance.

The design of the head follows a mono-material approach, with over 97% of it produced in polypropylene. This is significant as trigger heads normally require the precise coordination of many individual and complex parts, often made from different materials.

The parts for the 3R are manufactured incorporating 29% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, while the company believes entire head is 18% lighter on average than the current market standard.

In addition to these sustainability benefits, the company believes the 3R spray head still provides high levels of performance, with compact pre-compression pump ‘engine’ technology that delivers excellent spray control and even-sized particle dispersion. The ergonomic head design ensures comfortable handling and ease of use.

Vincent Clauzel, EVP & GM Berry Consumer Packaging International said: “The 3R circular trigger sprayer demonstrates how innovation is central to Berry’s sustainable design capabilities This ensures we can develop solutions for our customers that help them to meet their sustainability goals while maintaining convenience and functionality for the end user.”

The Berry 3R circular trigger sprayer is being used by Werner & Mertz across its range of household cleaners.

Werner & Mertz owner Reinhard Schneider said: “We are very pleased about this important international recognition of our circular economy credentials. It was a particular challenge for us not only to bring a high proportion of recyclate into the functional components, but also to noticeably reduce the overall weight and increase the performance of the trigger."