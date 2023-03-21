Berry to supply post-consumer recycled plastics for de-icing containers

Berry Global is aiming to support the sustainability strategy of a Scandinavian de-icing brands with the supply of containers made with post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR).

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Berry says IS-FRITT is a range of effective de-icing products which do not contain any additives that can harm animals or nature.

Recently its manufacturer Everbrand decided that it was time to take a closer look at the packaging solution for the brand, as the company’s CEO Alexander Axelsson explained:“An obvious next step in our sustainability strategy was to change the material composition of the containers we use for IS-FRITT.

Our goal was to reduce the use of virgin plastic for packaging and to use recycled material instead while also ensuring that our containers can be recycled again after they have been used.”

The solution from the company’s long-term packaging partner Berry was to retain the existing SuperLift container but to now include 50% PCR in its manufacture.

In addition, the colour of the container has been changed from white to a shade of grey in hopes that it will strengthen its distinctiveness.SuperLift is part of the Berry PCR range, featuring an assortment of containers with up to 50% PCR material as standard, the company says that this is while retaining their benefits such as light weight, easy handling and consumer convenience.

All the PCR range containers are mono-material – made of nothing but polypropylene (PP) – which facilitates ongoing recycling and circularity. Axelsson added: “We have always been very satisfied with the SuperLift container and were quite relieved that Berry was able to deliver it with recycled plastic content,It fully meets our other demands as well: it is eye-catching, has high quality, is sturdy and stackable.”