British Plastics Federation’s Online Resources Nominated for Several Awards

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has announced that three of its online resources have been nominated for awards: PolymerCourses.com, PackScore and the EcoDesign Hub.

Released in 2020, PolymerCourses.com is an e-learning platform aimed at the plastics industry, featuring courses ranging from energy management to designing sustainable plastic packaging. To date, over 800 people have enrolled on its courses. The platform is a finalist in the Plastics Industry Awards (PIA) ‘Best Training and Development Programme’ category.

At the very end of 2019, the BPF released Packscore – an easy-to-use tool designed for use by brands, designers and retailers at the earliest stages of packaging design. The tool helps to evaluate and understand the recyclability of a proposed plastic packaging product and allows for key tweaks to be identified early in the design process. Packscore has been accessed and used by many major brands from across the packaging supply chain. It has been nominated for an ‘innovation’ award at MRW’s National Recycling Awards.

The BPF’s EcoDesign Hub is a feature within the BPF’s website that pulls together key resources for anyone looking to design plastic products more sustainably. It includes EcoDesignGuide, which is a searchable database of online tools, downloadable guides, interactive websites and carbon calculators from around the world. The platform asks simple questions about the material you intend to use and the product you intend to make before presenting you with relevant resources. The EcoDesign Hub has been nominated for a ‘Circular Economy Initiative - Plastics’ award at the National Recycling Awards.

Commenting on the nominations, BPF Director General Philip Law states:

We are very proud to have had these three resources nominated for such respected awards. We believe that part of our role as a trade association is equipping our members with the tools they need to make positive changes and are heartened by the extent they have been used and valued to date. Whether we are lucky enough to win or not, we look forward to attending both these events and networking with our peers in the industry.

The winner of the PIA ‘Best Training and Development Programme’ will be announced on 2 December on day two of the PIA’s hybrid conference and awards evening. The winners of ‘Circular Economy Initiative - Plastics’ and ‘Innovation’ will be announced as part of the National Recycling Forum event, taking place in London on 8 December.