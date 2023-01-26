Carbios adds to its leadership team

Carbios, a French plastics and textiles company claims it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Martine Brisset as Senior Vice President.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

She will manage the Biodegradation Division and supervise the Human Resources, Legal, Regulatory, Project Management, Quality Health and Safety departments. Brisset joins the Group's Executive Committee, as does Delphine Denoize, who remains Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director.

Emmanuel Ladent , Chief Executive Officer of Carbios said:"Over the past six months, our teams have grown significantly in order to achieve our ambitious targets, and I am very pleased to appoint Martine and Delphine to the Executive Committee. Their proven track records, notably within the Carbios Group, strengthen the top management’s expertise and reinforces the diversity of skills needed to succeed in this pivotal year for Carbios’ industrialization and commercialization.”

Martine Brisset, Senior Vice President of Carbios said: “After having supervised the production of thousands of tons of plastic destined for the packaging sector, I am now focused on reducing plastic pollution with our biodegradation and biorecycling solutions. I'm very excited to take on this awesome and exciting challenge, one that makes sense for future generations and for industry."

Martine Brisset has over 30 years of General Management experience in major international groups within the plastic and paper packaging industry. most notably at Amcor, Huhtamaki, Linpac and Klockner Pentaplast. Since 2021, she has held the position of General Manager of Carbiolice in order to integrate this subsidiary dedicated to biodegradation within the Carbios Group.

In her new position as Senior Vice President of Carbios, her main role will be to deploy the biodegradation technology, facilitate the international expansion of Carbios' activities, organise the recruitment and training of the Group's employees.

Delphine DenoIze, Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director : "What drives me is the satisfaction of seeing a project through, from concept to reality. At Carbios, all our projects have a positive impact on the environment, and it’s rising to this challenge that makes me passionate about my work. By becoming a member of the Executive Committee, I will support these projects even more enthusiastically, in terms of their structuring and funding, but also in terms of their regulatory compliance and environmental performance.”

After several years working in innovation within the agricultural industry, it was during her time at Céréales Vallées cluster that Delphine Denoize assisted in the creation of Carbios. She joined the company in 2016 and was one of its first twenty employees.

Her responsibilities include French and European public funding for innovation, regulatory compliance of processes and products around the world, and assessment of their environmental impact through specific tools such as Life Cycle Assessment.