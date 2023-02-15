Design competition gives applicants opportunity to win grant for ‘innovative’ waste collection product

A competition will be launched later this month by UK Research & Innovation’s Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging (SSPP) Challenge and the Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN) for design solutions to capture household flexible plastics for recycling.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Key Highlights

Competitions gives designers a chance to win a grant to develop a waste collection product-competition opens on the the 27th February

Deadline is on the 12th April-winners will win between £25,000-£50,000

the competition is looking for containment solutions to encourage and support householders to collect this type of packaging in the home for recycling

Flexible plastic packaging represents nearly a quarter of all UK consumer plastic packaging and is responsible for packing 40% of products. However, only around 6% of the 895,000 tonnes placed on the UK market every year is recycled.

The SSPP Collecting flexible plastic packaging waste at home competition opens on the 27th February.

Anyone interested in applying can register for an online competition briefing on 22nd February, which will provide additional information and support for potential applicants.

With local authorities expected to collect household flexible plastic packaging for recycling by 2027, and a growing number of large supermarkets providing in-store collection points, the competition is looking for containment solutions to encourage and support householders to collect this type of packaging in the home for recycling. The organisations also claims It also supports the objectives of the FPF FlexCollect project, the most extensive pilot for household collection and recycling of flexible packaging to be undertaken in the UK to date.

Flexible plastic packaging represents nearly a quarter of all UK consumer plastic packaging and is responsible for packing 40% of products. However, only around 6% of the 895,000 tonnes placed on the UK market every year is recycled.

SSPP’s deputy director Nick Cliffe said: “One of the key barriers to developing an effective recycling route for household flexible plastic packaging is that it needs to be separated from other recyclables, The SSPP-funded competition is looking for innovative, user-friendly solutions to help householders collect flexible packaging as a separate waste stream for collection at the kerbside or to take to a supermarket collection point.”

Proposed solutions must be easy to store in the home and to carry, would be designed to encourage the collection of as much material as possible, and ideally include a volume reduction capability to squeeze some of the air out of the packaging. Designs must also be user-friendly for all householders and easy to clean if designed for multi-use, or able to be recycled along with the collected materials.

The deadline for applications is 12 April. The winning applications will be eligible to receive a grant between £25,000 and £50,000 from Innovate UK to develop innovative ideas that help with the collection of flexible packaging waste from households. They will also have the opportunity to develop their concept, and then present and prototype their idea as part of a nationwide trial to collect flexible plastic packaging waste from UK households.