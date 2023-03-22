Distrupol, a developer of thermoplastic polymers and elastomers, is celebrating its 60th year in business today, the company claims this makes it one of the oldest polymer distribution specialists.

× Expand Distrupol celebrates 60th birthday

What started as Ronmar Plastics Ltd in 1963 has grown to become of the most prominent polymer distribution companies in the industry, representing companies such as Celanese, INEOS, Chi Mei, Versalis, and many more. Headquartered in Surrey, UK, Distrupol operates across Europe, from offices and warehouses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway, and has recently branched into Egypt.

Richard Orme, Managing Director, said:“Distrupol is so proud to have made it to its 60th anniversary in business. We proudly look back at the heritage businesses that form Distrupol today, starting on March 22, 1963, with the formation of Ronmar Plastics in Wolverhampton. Over 60 years, many supplier and customer partnerships have developed to support us to the industry-leading Distrupol that we are today, we would like to thank all of these partners for their support!”

James Stanton, Commercial & Operations Director for the business added: “Distrupol has been so much more than a workplace for many of our people. It’s a place where lifelong friendships have been made, where families have started, where loved ones have been lost, and where people have truly grown and flourished. Our people are our main asset – they are the reason why we have been successful for 60 years and why our customers and suppliers are proud to work with us.”

Distrupol will be hosting a celebration this evening for colleagues, with some key suppliers and customers in attendance.