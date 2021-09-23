Double Distinction for Summit Defence Shields

Following its win of the Horners Award for Outstanding Innovation and Design 2020, the Summit Defence Shield is receiving further accolades by being nominated as a finalist in two categories at this year’s Plastics Industry Awards.

The Summit Defence Shield was founded and designed by the UK’s leading ancillary equipment supplier Summit Systems in March 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Managing Director Mike Jordan’s aim with this innovative product was to allow businesses to reopen and get back to business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the product has succeeded in doing this for countless businesses, including major retailers, schools, NHS London, and the hospitality industry.

The shields are lightweight, flexible, recyclable and, due to their adaptable design, can be configured to fit any workplace. In October 2020, the product was awarded the prestigious Horners Award, which is an annual award for an imaginative or innovative contribution to the plastics industry.

This year, Summit Systems has been nominated as finalist in two categories at the Plastics Industry Awards – COVID-19 Business Hero, and Best Business Initiative of the Year. Summit Systems has been supplying ancillaries into the plastics industry for over 30 years, and is now a market leader in the sector. The company has been consistently nominated as finalists and winners at the Plastics Industry Awards for over 15 years.

Mike Jordan commented:

“We’re delighted to have become finalists for two categories at this year’s Plastics Industry Awards. The team worked solidly throughout the COVID-19 period so it’s brilliant for them to be acknowledged and receive more recognition for that. Well done team!”