Dover completes acquisition of precision gear pump company Witte

Dover has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH (Witte), a manufacturer of precision gear pumps. Witte will become part of the Maag business unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Founded in 1984, Witte is based in Tornesch, Germany, with offices in the United States and China. Witte is a recognized manufacturer of gear pumps and associated spare parts and services for the chemical, plastic & polymer processing, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Witte is known for technical solutions and long-standing relationships with a premier global customer base.

Speaking about the acquisition, Maag's President, Ueli Thürig, said, "The acquisition of Witte complements and expands Maag's product and technology offering, improves our geographic reach, and provides access to new customer segments. The integrated business will be better positioned to serve our global customer bases from 22 worldwide locations, and better enable us to drive strong growth grounded in the technological leadership that Maag and Witte are known for globally. Additionally, we expect to drive significant cost efficiencies through our integrated and larger scale footprint."

