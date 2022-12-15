Engel offers its customers injection moulding pay-per-use model

ENGEL now offers its customers a pay-per-use model. The company claims this helps processors to reduce their investment risk while at the same time boosting flexibility in production.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The company believes pay-per-use model allows processors to avoid the risk of binding capital or the need to seek approval for substantial investments. This often means that the procurement process can be concluded faster.

All production cells delivered in the scope of the pay-per-use model feature the online support and remote maintenance tool e connect.24 and are regularly maintained by ENGEL service technicians.

At the end of the agreed contractual term, the customer has the option of purchasing the machine. Alternatively, ENGEL Used Machinery, the pre-owned machine company in the ENGEL Group, can take back the machine. According to ENGEL, this means that Pay per use makes a contribution towards sustainability.

The financing partner backing the new pay-per-use solution by ENGEL is linx4 GmbH, which is headquartered in Vienna. ENGEL claims to be the first supplier in the injection moulding machine field to offer its customers this flexibility.