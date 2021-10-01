ENGEL UK appoints new Sales Director

Nigel Baker, managing director of ENGEL UK has announced the appointment of a Sales Director to his team as the company’s business goes from strength to strength.

Speaking at Interplas UK, Nigel has introduced Wayne Ball as Sales Director for the UK division of leading injection moulding machine manufacturer, ENGEL.

Wayne will be very familiar to ENGEL UK customers in a Business Development role within the company. Nigel Baker says “This internal promotion completes our sales team line-up. Wayne has years of experience in capital equipment machine sales”.