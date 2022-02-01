Last year, Arburg successfully launched its new digital format, “arburgXvision”, an interactive, live internet TV series highlighting important topics in the plastics industry.

First arburgXvision of 2022: Making your supply chain work for you

The format will continue in 2022 with the controversial topic of supply chains, which will be illuminated and discussed by top experts from Arburg and auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Dr Christoph Schumacher, Director of Marketing at Arburg, said: “The feedback on our new digital format ‘arburgXvision’ in 2021 has clearly proved that the combination of knowledge transfer and entertainment is very well received in the industry,” adding that the highlight of the programmes turned out to be the discussion panel, which got to the heart of all the important aspects and included live answers to viewers’ questions.

“As with technology, we don’t rest on our laurels when it comes to communication but continue to develop our products with an eye to our target groups and the future,” Schumacher added. For this reason, all elements of the format were put to the test, focused and the concept developed accordingly.

The focus of the one-hour, German-language programmes is the discussion panel in the Arburg studio. In addition to two high-calibre company representatives, there is now always an external expert on hand to shed light on the respective topic from all sides. A link to the company offers fascinating practical insights and, as before, viewers can interactively shape the programme with their questions to the experts.

The 2022 schedule commences on 17 February with the programme “Making your supply chain work for you – Secure supply chains as a strategic advantage!”.

Presenter Guido Marschall will discuss this highly topical subject with Guido Frohnhaus, Arburg Managing Director Technology & Engineering; Werner Faulhaber, Arburg Divisional Manager Development; and Stefan Schrauf, Partner at PwC Germany and expert in supply chain management.

The advantages of Arburg’s central development and production site with considerable in-house production depth and short, stable supply chains are also illustrated by the link to Lossburg.

Anyone unable to watch the programmes live on www.arburgxvision.com can watch them later in the website’s media library. The media library also has all the programmes from 2021, highlighting important topics in the plastics industry last year.