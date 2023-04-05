Formerra completes acquisition of Total Polymer Solutions

H.I.G. Capital, an alternative investment firm with $55 billion of equity capital under its management, has announced that its portfolio company, Formerra One of the leading distributors of highly engineered thermoplastic resins, additives, and other specialty polymers in North America, has acquired Total Polymer Solutions (TPS).

The group says the acquisition of TPS further enhances Formerra’s leadership in the healthcare market and aligns with the Company’s strategic plan of expanding into Europe.

The company claims TPS’s market presence in Ireland and the United Kingdom are particularly attractive due to both countries’ growing leadership in medical device and equipment production. TPS has an expansive product portfolio, exceptional customer service, and in-depth healthcare technical and regulatory expertise.

Ronan Kennedy and Eamonn Keane, TPS’s co-founders and owners, will join the Formerra team and remain invested in the business going forward. TPS is the first add-on acquisition that Formerra has completed since H.I.G. acquired the Company from Avient Corporation in November 2022.

Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Formerra said: “Total Polymer Solutions will enable Formerra to strengthen its global healthcare distribution platform while building on both companies’ shared capabilities around rapid product development, innovation, and regulatory support, This acquisition enables us to better serve our global healthcare customers in Europe with streamlined supply chain management and faster go-to-market support, driving significant value for all stakeholders.”

Ronan Kennedy and Eamonn Keane added: “We are excited to join forces with Formerra and together, we can create greater benefits for our customers by leveraging our combined strengths. Formerra’s leading product design and manufacturing support services in combination with our strong in-region market presence positions us to be nimble and meet bespoke customer requirements.”

“TPS is a highly complementary addition to Formerra that will allow the Company to better serve the unique needs of customers in the dynamic healthcare and medical markets,” commented Rob Jang, Managing Director at H.I.G. “We look forward to continuing to support Formerra’s growth journey through investments in specialty engineered materials and value-added service capabilities.”