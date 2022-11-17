GBIE announces the opening of new production and R&D facility

Canadian coatings manufacturer GBIE has announced the opening of an additional new production facility for its SLIP-COAT waterbased, Abrasion Resistant Coatings (ARC) for automotive weatherstrip sealing systems.

The new 64,000 sq ft facility, located in Windsor, Ontario, is a completely new build that has been carefully designed to maximize efficiency and houses a large R&D laboratory. It is outfitted with manufacturing equipment and embraces a strong culture of what GBIE regard as safety, with eco-efficient designs implemented to minimize waste and reduce the operational carbon footprint.

The design includes a rainwater capture system for use in cleaning processes.

GBIE claims this major investment allows the company to accommodate growing customer demand with an immediate doubling in production capacity.

Dr. David Bareich, GBIE President said: “The commissioning of our new factory is a significant chapter in the story of our family-owned business and marks a huge gear change taking our business to the next level, it also comes at an opportune time as we are seeing an increase in demand for high-performance, sustainable coating solutions and we are also introducing some fantastic new eco-friendly products developed at GBIE, including waterbased primers and cleaners.”

Bareich added: “Hard science has always been at the core of our success and the new, lean facility with its dedicated R&D laboratory will support our planned technology acceleration that will enable us not only to support our customers’ growth but broaden our existing customer base. As far as we are concerned the sky’s the limit in terms of innovation in our already advanced coatings technologies, and we couldn’t be more excited about GBIE’s future”.