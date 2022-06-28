GTMA bids a fond farewell to retiring CEO Julia Moore

GTMA CEO Julia Moore will hand over the running of the organisation to her successor, Dr Alan Arthur, effective 1 July 2022.

GTMA GTMA bids a fond farewell to retiring CEO Julie Moore Julia Moore

Having acted in the capacity of CEO of the GTMA for almost 25 years, Moore said she is now ready to step down and place responsibility in the capable hands of Arthur, who joined the GTMA in January 2020 as CTO.

Arthur brings a working knowledge of trade associations and a strong background in engineering.

Moore was initially tasked with delivering six EU funded research and development projects for the tooling industry. Business has changed much over the past quarter of a century but the contacts and relationships forged remain strong.

Technological change has also played an important part in the Association’s development programme, and continues with Additive Manufacture, Composite Tooling, Continuous Fibre Injection Process and Incremental Sheet Forming.

Technological developments into the ‘digital marketing age’ were embraced during Moore’s tenure and have since gone from strength-to-strength through the resilience of senior members of Moore’s team, including David Beattie, who “is the driving force behind the ongoing development of the GTMA website,” she said.

“Roger Onions, a Past President of the GTMA, has been leading the technical and supply chain strategy in the GTMA for over 12 years. Our success has been in supporting manufacturers sourcing suppliers in the UK. His broad knowledge in engineering and key industry decision makers has unquestionably provided GTMA with a unique opportunity to forge links with industry.

“Andrea Jerromes joined us seven years ago in Alcester and has been a marvellous contributor to our small team. To make everything work together, she brings exceptional administrative and organisational skills and continues to provide the cohesive support for us all to ‘punch above our weight’,” Moore said.

In 2017, the GTMA gained ISO 9001 certification, which has contributed to the team continuing to operate during the pandemic. With procedures in place, everyone remained connected to cope with the two years of the Covid ‘shutdown’.

Moore concluded: “Our achievements show what a really great team can do. So, it is with enormous pride that I leave the GTMA, taking many fond memories of a wonderful career gathered over the past 25 years at the Association, and say a fond farewell to the terrific team and Directors at the GTMA, the members of the GTMA, who are the people we are working for, and the many colleagues I have met and worked with over the years, all of whom have played such an significant part in my time with the GTMA. My good wishes to you all.”