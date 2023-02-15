Heubach announces new distribution partnership

The Heubach Group, a provider of comprehensive colour solutions has partnered with Lintech International LLC to distribute its portfolio of organic, inorganic, and anti-corrosive pigments, including their ranges of pigment dispersions in the United States.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Key highlights

Heubach announces distribution partnership with Lintech

Portfolio includes organic, inorganic, and anti-corrosive pigments, including their ranges of pigment dispersions in the United States.

This announcement expands the partnership to now include both portfolios from Heubach Colorants USA (formerly Clariant Pigments) and Heubach Ltd. for the coatings, plastics, and printing segments in the US. Coatings, plastics, and printing customers can procure the full range of Heubach products from Lintech International LLC.

Tyler Kilgannon, Head of Sales and Marketing for Heubach North America said: “Lintech International LLC’s technical sales organization, and their extensive distribution infrastructure, enables us to strategically align our resources to expand and strengthen our customer reach. This agreement allows us to better serve our growing customer base within our target markets and reach new customers throughout the U.S. region.”

Chuck Churn, Director of Principal Relations at Lintech International LLC added: “We are very excited for the opportunity to support and develop additional business with the Heubach Group in the United States. This expansion of our existing relationship with the former Clariant Pigments business and the combination of our technical knowledge and customer base with their high-quality pigments and pigment dispersions will lead to continued expansion and growth for both companies.”