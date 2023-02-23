Heubach to unveil range of new products at European Coatings Show

Pigments and resins producer, the Heubach Group, will unveil a range of new products and tools at the European Coatings Show in Nuremberg, Germany 27-28 March 2023. One year after Heubach and Clariant BU announced its collaboration. Heubach’s team will also be on-site, sharing their market insights at Heubach’s ‘Experts Corner.’

Heubach claims its modern production sites and processes help to save natural resources. The company also claims ecological criteria also play an increasingly important role in the further development of existing products and the conceptual design of new ones.

With this focus on advanced sustainable colour technology, at ECS 2023, Heubach has announced new water- and biocide-free pigment preparations. This aims to be sustainable solution for interior decorative paints.

Heubach has also announced a new generation of zinc-free anti-corrosive pigments Heucosil CSA and CSM, they company claims the new pigments meets the specific performance requirements for coil- and thin-film-applications.

Also being launched at ECS 2023 is the recently developed Heucodur Green 630, a new non-labelled spinel green pigment based on the historically known chrome-free composition, as well as Hostatint UV 100, a reformulated and reimagined range of pigment preparations for radiation-cured coatings – Heubach says this is a safer and more sustainable way to add color and vibrance to wood finishes.