INEOS raises €3.5 billion for sustainable production facilities

Chemical production company, INEOS Olefins Belgium has announced it has raised €3.5 billion to support the construction and operation of an environmentally sustainable cracker in Europe.

The company claims that this is the largest investment in the European chemical sector for a generation. INEOS believes the plant will have the lowest carbon footprint in Europe, three times lower than the average European steam cracker, and less than half that of the 10% best performers in Europe.

The plant also has the capability of operating entirely with low carbon hydrogen as well as room for a carbon capture facility and future electric furnaces.

Jason Meers, CFO INEOS Project ONE said: “Project ONE is a game changer for Europe. It will bring new opportunities to the chemical cluster in Antwerp as well as strengthen the resilience of the whole of the European chemical sector”.

Supported by 21 commercial banks, the company claims that the deal validates the strong commercial rationale of the project and its environmental characteristics. The debt will be drawn in stages to support the spend profile of the project through to completion.

Jason Meers, CFO INEOS Project ONE added: “We are thrilled to reach this milestone and secure this funding. Bringing together such a large number of environmentally focused commercial banks alongside four governmental agencies demonstrates the huge importance of the project. “

The cracker will produce ethylene, which is a raw material used in a wide range of products from insulation, to lightweight vehicles, plastics for medical, healthcare and food hygiene, as well as technology for renewable energy.