INEOS showcases medical resins

Resins producer, INEOS Styrolution recently showcased new products at MD&M West.

The company’s material resin experts specialists’ knowledgeable in specific medical applications and regulations exhibited the company’s portfolio of healthcare resins, regulatory support, technical service, and discussing trends in styrenic technologies.

Product focus at MD&M West 2023 included Lustran SAN for specialty diagnostic and labware applications, Lustran 348 for inhaler housings, auto-injectors and various opaque drug delivery applications, Styrolux for fluid containers and IV set components, and K-Resin for filters and respiratory devices.

Alexander Silvestre, Global Director, Healthcare, INEOS Styrolution said: “As the premier resin supplier to the healthcare industry, we are pleased to be at MD&M West, supporting the healthcare sector with our innovative and wide-ranging portfolio of healthcare resins for medical design applications.”

The company claims that its healthcare product offerings are well established and proven in a wide range of FDA Risk Class I and II medical devices.