INEOS Styrolution awarded gold rating for ESG performance

The business sustainability ratings company, EcoVadis, has awarded INEOS Styrolution a gold rating for its progressive environmental, social, governance (ESG) performance.

This rating validates INEOS Styrolution’s sustainability efforts over the past year, placing it in the top 4% of companies in the chemical sector.

The company is committed to deliver on its three sustainability goals:

save one million tonnes of CO 2 e in 2030

e in 2030 sell half a million tonnes of INEOS Styrolution’s sustainable ECO products in 2030

guarantee 100% regulatory compliance for both its conventional and ECO products.

The company says its ultimate goal is to transform into a net-zero emissions business by 2050 in line with INEOS Group’s commitment.

Steve Harrington, CEO at INEOS Styrolution, Said: “The progress we’ve made on our sustainability strategy over the last 10 years is impressive. Our award-winning ECO product line provides the drop-in sustainable solutions our customers have been looking for, and our advancements on reducing our carbon footprint are accelerating – all key to meeting our ‘Performance up. Footprint down’ ambitions. A Gold rating reflects our team’s outstanding work to deliver on our sustainability KPI’s and I congratulate them on this recognition.”