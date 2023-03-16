INEOS Styrolution working with German start-up in production of charging wallboxes

Lade GmbH, a new German start-up company dedicated to e-mobility and energy management, has announced that it has selected INEOS Styrolution’s sustainable LuranS ECO material for their line of charging wallboxes.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Founded three years ago, Lade GmbH offers a portfolio of scalable e-mobility charging solutions for car park operators, companies, retail, buildings and real estate, municipalities, and public utilities.

Recently recognised with the German Design Award Special 2023, the company’s wallboxes will be based on INEOS Styrolution’s Luran S ECO 757G B40, a grade with 40% bio-attributed material. Luran S, an ASA polymer features high surface quality, good impact strength, enhanced color fastness, and chemical resistance. The company’s say the product is ideal for outdoor use with superior performance when exposed to UV irradiation and heat. Processability is trouble-free due to the high flowability of the material.

According to INEOS Styrolution, Luran S ECO is made using renewable feedstock, based on a mass balance process certified by ISCC PLUS. Luran S ECO is currently available with a renewable content of up to 50%. According to the company, this results in a carbon footprint reduction of up to 58% compared to fossil-based Luran S.

Lade GmbH’s wallbox – LADEmini - is a compact, scalable and comprehensive AC charging system.

Dennis Schulmeyer, Founder and CEO of Lade GmbH, said: “INEOS Styrolution’s line of ECO products goes hand in hand with our own vision. Luran S enables our sustainable application approach and offers superior aesthetic at the same time.”

Stefan Roettel, Key Account Manager at INEOS Styrolution, added: “We are proud to be working with a visionary company like Lade GmbH. I am particularly excited about the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the organization and commitment to furthering society’s transformation to e-mobility.”