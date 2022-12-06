Injection moulder OGM celebrates 60th Anniversary

Plastic injection moulding company OGM (Owen Greenings and Mumford Ltd) is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

× Expand OGM celebrates 60th anniversary

OGM was founded in Oxford in 1962 with one plastic injection moulding machine used to produce plastic door handles and a range of plastic tableware. Over the next 30 years, however, OGM grew as a trade moulding company, moving to larger premises a number of times to satisfy demand. In the 1990’s, OGM took a decision to specialise in plastic injection moulding for the electronics, medical and general industry sectors.

Paul Wightman, group managing director of Owen Greenings & Mumford (Holdings) said: “We have a strong heritage that underpins our company culture, values and how we do business. We’ve grown through a reputation for quality and reliability, technical excellence and flexibility but key to it all has been the forging of long lasting customer relationships.

“We’ve always been an innovative business since my dad, Bev Wightman, founded the company with his three business partners 60 years ago. Recently, through expansion, acquisition and from having a great team across all of our sites, we’ve expanded to offer full-service solutions to both local and global businesses.”

Over the last 10 years, a new factory at Yarnton, in Oxfordshire, with a cleanroom, a purpose built toolroom and a team of engineers.

The company now offers product design, consultancy, prototyping, toolmaking, injection moulding.

In 2007, OGM Holdings Ltd was formed and is now the parent company of OGM Ltd; OGM South Wales and Terinex Flexibles near Derby. OGM South Wales offers volume production of plastic injection moulded parts and specialises in large-scale plastic components such as cab interiors for special off-road vehicles. It joined The OGM Group following an acquisition in 2017.

Wightman concludes: “As a very well-established manufacturing business we recognise that the quality of our people and their high skill levels are paramount to our success. We take apprenticeships and nurturing the next generation of experts very seriously.