Inspiring journeys of women at PET Technologies

Let’s face it: engineering is still often seen as a male-dominated territory. But women have been breaking barriers and shattering ceilings for decades in engineering and STEM careers! Today we’d like to invite you to dive into the inspiring world of women in engineering with PET Technologies.

Recent data shows that women now make up nearly 20% of engineering students worldwide—a statistic supported by a report from UNESCO on gender equality in STEM fields—a significant leap from past decades. This progress aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), which emphasises the importance of inclusivity in every sector, including those traditionally dominated by men.

At PET Technologies, women engineers are not only breaking stereotypes but also driving innovation and contributing to a more equitable future. Currently, 32.5% of technical positions at PET Technologies are held by women, reflecting the company's commitment to gender diversity in the workplace.

Choosing the path less travelled

The path to engineering often begins with a spark of curiosity and a passion for problem-solving. Many women's journey at PET Technologies was shaped by their love for mathematics and physics. “Since childhood, it felt empowering for me to understand how this world is built thanks to physics,” explained Maiia Movchan, design engineer. Others, like Nadiia Hora, were dreamt about a polytechnic university inspired by role model – her father in this case.

For some, the path to engineering was an unexpected turn of fate. Our engineer Nina Hurinova shared how she initially enrolled in a technical programme simply to accompany a friend. Reflecting on that decision, she said, “That chance decision defined my destiny, and I am truly grateful for it.” She added that since we spend about a third of our lives at work, finding a fulfilling career is essential.

Challenges faced by women engineers

Engineering, while a hub of innovation and creativity, has historically seen a disproportionate representation of women. Although strides have been made toward better inclusivity, challenges persist. Women engineers often navigate a complex landscape characterised by both implicit and explicit biases. For instance, Kateryna Murza, comments that the engineer’s position at PET Technologies is her first work on a speciality. Before she faced a lot of refusals being a young woman in this «men’s world».

Studies such as the "Women in STEM" report by the National Science Foundation, support these experiences, revealing that women often encounter systemic barriers. Scepticism or lack of encouragement from family and friends can also become significant hurdles.

One of our engineers shared how her parents initially tried to dissuade her from pursuing a technical career, warning her about the challenges and expressing concern for her daughter’s future. However, over time, as they saw her dedication and achievements, their pride became a profound source of motivation for her. “It pushed me to show what I was capable of,” she said, reflecting on how it ultimately strengthened her resolve and fueled her success.

The thrill of engineering

For many, it’s the thrill of solving complex problems and seeing their efforts come to life. “One of the brightest moments is to see how your 3D plan come to real” Maiia shared. Others highlighted the joy of collaborating with diverse teams to create sustainable solutions.

What sets engineering apart is its endless variety—a field where monotony has no room. “Every day brings a new challenge, like piecing together a unique puzzle,” noted Liubov Dzyhman. This diversity not only keeps the work dynamic but also ensures continual personal growth. “Being surrounded by intelligent and talented colleagues is another source of inspiration”, a process engineer Olha Bukhovets reflected.

PET Technologies’ engineers shared how their skills enhance their personal and professional lives. Maiia described using her mechanical knowledge to repair the kitchen hood, while Olha even admitted, “I can’t imagine being with my husband if he didn’t have a technical education. It’s such an integral part of how we connect and understand each other.”

Conclusion

The stories of women at PET Technologies prove that skills and ideas know no gender. Their experiences highlight how important it is to foster gender equality in engineering today — it’s more than just a goal; it's a necessity.