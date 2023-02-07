JEC awards to honour innovations in composites industry

Each year, the JEC Composites Innovation Awards celebrate projects and cooperation between players of the composites industry. Over the last 25 years, the JEC Composites Innovation Awards program has involved more than 1,900 companies worldwide. 214 companies and 527 partners have been rewarded for the excellence of their developments.

The competition is open to any company or R&D Center with a strong collaborative innovation or concept to present. The success of each competitor is closely linked to the partnerships and collective intelligence involved.

After pre-selection of the 30 finalists, one winner will be selected in each of the 11 categories:

Aerospace – PartsAerospace – ProcessAutomotive & Road Transportation – Design PartAutomotive & Road Transportation – ProcessBuilding & Civil EngineeringCircularity & RecyclingDigital, AI & DataEquipment, Machinery & Heavy IndustriesMaritime Transportation & ShipbuildingRenewable EnergiesSports, Leisure & Recreation

The international jury representing the entire composites value chain includes:• Dr. Deniz KORKMAZ, Chief Technology Officer, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS• Pr. Véronique MICHAUD, Head of the Laboratory for Processing of Advanced Composites, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne• Dr. Alan BANKS, UK Innovations Manager, Ford Motor Company• Pr. Christophe BINETRUY, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Centrale Nantes• Mr. Dale BROSIUS, CCO, IACMI-The Composites Institute• Dr. Enzo COSENTINO, Technical Authority and Composite Expert, Airbus• Mr. Guy LARNAC, Materials, Structures & Industrialization Technical Coordinator, Ariane Group• Dr. Karl-Heinz FUELLER, Manager Future Outside & Materials, Mercedes-Benz• Pr. Kiyoshi UZAWA, Director / Professor, Innovative Composite Center, Kanazawa Institute of Technology• Pr. Sung Kyu HA, Professor, Hanyang University• Mr. Michel COGNET, Chaiman of the Board, JEC