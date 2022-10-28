Kettering firm Profoil sold to newly formed Q19 Group

Kingswood Business Sales, specialists in Mergers and Acquisitions in the plastics engineering industry, have announced the completion of the sale of Profoil to the newly formed Q19 Group.

Kettering based Profoil is a specialist in foil lamination and provides foiling services mainly to the fenestration and building materials markets.

The Q19 Group comprises businesses in the fenestration industry and includes the brands Window Widgets, Residence Collection and, now, Profoil, with manufacturing facilities in Gloucester and Kettering.

The acquisition is part of a planned strategy of growth through acquisition, awareness of which enabled Kingswood to negotiate the sale of Profoil to its pre-existing key customer.

Profoil MD, Colin Deans MBE said: “Profoil will continue to manage its day to day business operations as at present. Q19 has bold ambitions for the future, in which Profoil will play an important role, and we look forward to the implementation by the Q19 Group of its investment programme to support further growth.”

Paul Holohan, Managing Director of Kingswood Business Sales, added: “The sale of Profoil, to what with the acquisition has now become the Q19 Group, was a natural progression as Profoil was already a key supplier to the existing company. We are delighted to have played a part in bringing all the parties together and managing the acquisition on behalf of Profoil. We look forward to seeing the group continue to go from strength to strength.”