KraussMaffei delivers extruder to Purecycle factory

KraussMaffei, has announced that it has delivered the final piece of major equipment needed for PureCycle's Ironton, Ohio purification plant, overcoming delays caused by supply-chain challenges. The delivery of the final extruder comes sooner than anticipated and will enable PureCycle to stay on track to finish construction and begin pellet production by Q1 of 2023.

Dustin Olson CEO of PureCycle said: "We are incredibly excited to bring our flagship purification facility online early next year and this delivery from KraussMaffei will help us do just that". This extruder represents the final major piece of equipment required for startup of our facility and a critical component needed to reach mechanical completion of the Ironton Project. KraussMaffei has done a very good job of thinking outside the box to eliminate obstacles and months of potential shipping delays. The current supply chain environment has been extremely difficult, but through creativity, strong collaboration, and a 'can do' attitude, our teams have achieved a major milestone. We look forward to many more successful projects together."

Once fully operational, PureCycle's first commercial purification plant will have an annual capacity of 107 million pounds of Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) resin.

KraussMaffei President, North America, Nolan Strall, added: "We're proud to be partnering with PureCycle on this project and are thrilled to provide the critical equipment needed to complete construction of their Ironton facility. The plastics industry has needed technology like PureCycle's for a long time to advance circularity and we look forward to working with them as they bring their new UPR resin to the market."

The KraussMaffei's KME 250 extruder is one the last pieces of equipment needed to finish the buildout of the Ironton plant.