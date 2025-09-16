The 2025 Plastics Industry Awards finalists have been announced. Known for their achievements in polymer innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing excellence, the winners will be revealed at a black-tie gala on Friday, 21st of November 2025 at the InterContinental London Park Lane. Comedian and actor Ellie Taylor will host this year’s ceremony, with her sharp and engaging professionalism and energy set to guide guests through the awards.

× Expand Plastics Industry Awards 2025 Plastics Industry Awards finalists have been revealed

Recycling and sustainability continue to be main themes in 2025, with the ‘Recycler of the Year’, ‘Sustainable Product Design’, and ‘Sustainable Extrusion Technology’ awards seeing stiff competition. All three awards highlight companies developing innovation processes, products, and technologies that will help to reduce waste, close the loop, and promote a sustainable future for the plastics industry. The ‘Polyurethane Innovation Award’ is new this year and reflects the growing importance of the specialist material.

The ‘Apprentice or Trainee of the Year’ award recognises rising talent, whereas the ‘Unsung Hero’ and ‘Ambassador’ awards celebrate long-term contributions, all highlighting achievements made by individuals rather than corporations. Whoever wins the first of these three awards will be rewarded with a £500 prize donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

The Injection Moulding, Auxiliary, and Toolmaker Supplier Partnership awards showcase the importance of collaboration across the supply chain. Each category demonstrates how co-operation between suppliers, manufacturers, and end-users can enhance efficiency, innovation, and product performance.

The full list of 2025 finalists

Apprentice or Trainee of the Year:

Miklos Argyelan, Massmould T/A Amcor

Kacey Dywer, Go Tools

Ayden Gant, Plastek UK

Jack Osborne, Summit Systems

Mark Walvin, Polypipe Civils and Green Urbanisation

Best Business Initiative of the Year:

Greyparrot

KraussMaffei

MBA Polymers UK

Plastek UK

PlastikCity

Sierra 57 Consult

Summit Systems

Best Training & Development Programme of the Year:

British Plastics Federation

DHtraining – InjectionMoulding

Fanuc UK

Owen Greenings & Mumford (OGM)

Material Innovation:

BioGaer 5530, Adreco & Westgate Laboratories

CleanStream® Leamington Spa

Blazetrap® Rapid Outlet Box System (ROBS), CH Materials & MGS Technical Plastics

Matrix Medical Materials One Stop Solution, Matrix Plastics & KraussMaffei

MuCell Technology, Distrupol

Polyurethane Innovation Award:

Covestro

Evonik Comfort & Insulation

Latvian State Institute of Wood Chemistry

Processor of the Year:

Bespak

International Scientific Supplies (ISS)

MGS Technical Plastics

Owen Greenings & Mumford (OGM)

Plastek UK

Recycler of the Year:

CleanStream® Leamington Spa

IPL Brightgreen

MYGroup

Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary:

Piovan & Opus International Products

Plastech Solutions & Vernacare

Summit Systems & WHS Plastics

TH Plastics & Counterplas

Supplier Partnership – Injection Moulding:

ARBURG & Si Protech

ENGEL UK & Bentley

ENGEL UK & Notpla

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag & Bericap UK

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker:

Go Tools & Loadhog

Ad-Vance Engineering & RLC Group (Aerospace Engineering)

Bowles & Walker & Stainless Finishing Solutions

Sustainable Extrusion Technology:

Aintree Plastics, Syncro & UK Extrusion

Condale Plastics & DefendaStrip

Flexipol, Plasmac & UK Extrusion

Sustainable Product Design of the Year:

BioClamp (Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions)

Condale Plastics, DefendaStrip® (DS Security Solutions)

Kelpy Bone, Plastek UK

The Greyparrot Analyser unit (GP5), Greyparrot

Unsung Hero:

Jonathan Attwood, IPL Brightgreen

Darren Burton, IPL Global

Elizabeth Chiappetta, Imperial Polythene Products

Jack Ferguson, Hardie Polymers

Robert Paul, IPL

John Sinar, Summit Systems

Dawn Stavers, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding

Aimee Steward, MYGroup

The Plastics Industry Awards Ambassador 2025 will also be announced on the night.

ENGEL UK and Distrupol are Platinum sponsors of the Awards, with Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas as Gold sponsors. Additionally, the Awards continue to be backed by major industry associations, including the British Plastics Federation (BPF), GTMA, PMMDA, SPRA, and Sustainable Plastics magazine and website.

“We are delighted to reveal such a strong field of finalists for 2025, including many new names,” said Matt Barber, Director of Global Trade Shows at Crain Communications. “The entries demonstrate the breadth of innovation and commitment across the plastics industry, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at our gala in November.”