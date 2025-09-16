The 2025 Plastics Industry Awards finalists have been announced. Known for their achievements in polymer innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing excellence, the winners will be revealed at a black-tie gala on Friday, 21st of November 2025 at the InterContinental London Park Lane. Comedian and actor Ellie Taylor will host this year’s ceremony, with her sharp and engaging professionalism and energy set to guide guests through the awards.
2025 Plastics Industry Awards finalists have been revealed
Recycling and sustainability continue to be main themes in 2025, with the ‘Recycler of the Year’, ‘Sustainable Product Design’, and ‘Sustainable Extrusion Technology’ awards seeing stiff competition. All three awards highlight companies developing innovation processes, products, and technologies that will help to reduce waste, close the loop, and promote a sustainable future for the plastics industry. The ‘Polyurethane Innovation Award’ is new this year and reflects the growing importance of the specialist material.
The ‘Apprentice or Trainee of the Year’ award recognises rising talent, whereas the ‘Unsung Hero’ and ‘Ambassador’ awards celebrate long-term contributions, all highlighting achievements made by individuals rather than corporations. Whoever wins the first of these three awards will be rewarded with a £500 prize donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).
The Injection Moulding, Auxiliary, and Toolmaker Supplier Partnership awards showcase the importance of collaboration across the supply chain. Each category demonstrates how co-operation between suppliers, manufacturers, and end-users can enhance efficiency, innovation, and product performance.
The full list of 2025 finalists
Apprentice or Trainee of the Year:
- Miklos Argyelan, Massmould T/A Amcor
- Kacey Dywer, Go Tools
- Ayden Gant, Plastek UK
- Jack Osborne, Summit Systems
- Mark Walvin, Polypipe Civils and Green Urbanisation
Best Business Initiative of the Year:
- Greyparrot
- KraussMaffei
- MBA Polymers UK
- Plastek UK
- PlastikCity
- Sierra 57 Consult
- Summit Systems
Best Training & Development Programme of the Year:
- British Plastics Federation
- DHtraining – InjectionMoulding
- Fanuc UK
- Owen Greenings & Mumford (OGM)
Material Innovation:
- BioGaer 5530, Adreco & Westgate Laboratories
- CleanStream® Leamington Spa
- Blazetrap® Rapid Outlet Box System (ROBS), CH Materials & MGS Technical Plastics
- Matrix Medical Materials One Stop Solution, Matrix Plastics & KraussMaffei
- MuCell Technology, Distrupol
Polyurethane Innovation Award:
- Covestro
- Evonik Comfort & Insulation
- Latvian State Institute of Wood Chemistry
Processor of the Year:
- Bespak
- International Scientific Supplies (ISS)
- MGS Technical Plastics
- Owen Greenings & Mumford (OGM)
- Plastek UK
Recycler of the Year:
- CleanStream® Leamington Spa
- IPL Brightgreen
- MYGroup
Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary:
- Piovan & Opus International Products
- Plastech Solutions & Vernacare
- Summit Systems & WHS Plastics
- TH Plastics & Counterplas
Supplier Partnership – Injection Moulding:
- ARBURG & Si Protech
- ENGEL UK & Bentley
- ENGEL UK & Notpla
- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag & Bericap UK
Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker:
- Go Tools & Loadhog
- Ad-Vance Engineering & RLC Group (Aerospace Engineering)
- Bowles & Walker & Stainless Finishing Solutions
Sustainable Extrusion Technology:
- Aintree Plastics, Syncro & UK Extrusion
- Condale Plastics & DefendaStrip
- Flexipol, Plasmac & UK Extrusion
Sustainable Product Design of the Year:
- BioClamp (Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions)
- Condale Plastics, DefendaStrip® (DS Security Solutions)
- Kelpy Bone, Plastek UK
- The Greyparrot Analyser unit (GP5), Greyparrot
Unsung Hero:
- Jonathan Attwood, IPL Brightgreen
- Darren Burton, IPL Global
- Elizabeth Chiappetta, Imperial Polythene Products
- Jack Ferguson, Hardie Polymers
- Robert Paul, IPL
- John Sinar, Summit Systems
- Dawn Stavers, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding
- Aimee Steward, MYGroup
The Plastics Industry Awards Ambassador 2025 will also be announced on the night.
ENGEL UK and Distrupol are Platinum sponsors of the Awards, with Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas as Gold sponsors. Additionally, the Awards continue to be backed by major industry associations, including the British Plastics Federation (BPF), GTMA, PMMDA, SPRA, and Sustainable Plastics magazine and website.
“We are delighted to reveal such a strong field of finalists for 2025, including many new names,” said Matt Barber, Director of Global Trade Shows at Crain Communications. “The entries demonstrate the breadth of innovation and commitment across the plastics industry, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at our gala in November.”