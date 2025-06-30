35 years of Floreeda’s creative acrylics

Floreeda is celebrating over three decades of creativity and innovation as an acrylic manufacturer in Greater Manchester.

× Expand Floreeda

The family business - founded in 1990 by Alun and Jill Jones - has been supplying specialist plastics to retailers, museums, galleries and events for 35 years. Now run by brother and sister duo, Paul and Jaqui, its clients include Selfridges, JD Sports, Toni&Guy and Schuh.

Proudly Stockport-based, it also counts Manchester Art Gallery, the Museum of Science and Industry, Dunham Massey National Trust, the Hat Works Museum, and Staircase House as clients.

Three decades on, Floreeda is renowned in the industry for being able to manufacture ‘almost anything’ from acrylic. In recent years, the company has invested heavily in new state-of-the-art equipment, including CNC machinery, large-area laser cutting and digital flatbed printers, to produce high-quality products for its growing customer base.

Based in The Hangar in Crossley Park, Floreeda seeks to reduce its carbon footprint where possible. It is looking to diversify its offering to ensure sustainable acrylic manufacturing and plans to launch its in-house recycling solution later this year.

Paul Jones, Managing Director at Floreeda, commented: “From the very outset, our family’s goal was to become one of the best acrylic manufacturers in the UK. Since my sister and I have taken on leadership, we have continued this thinking and sought to innovate through our increasingly diverse product offer. 35 years is a huge achievement for us and we’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved so far. With several exciting and sustainable projects in the pipeline, here's to the next 35.”