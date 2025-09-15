ABB to supply Citroniq with automation, electrification, and digitalisation solutions

ABB and Citroniq enter into an agreement, with ABB providing advanced automation, electrification, and digitalisation solutions to be used at a 100% biogenic polypropylene facility in Nebraska, US. This will make the full commercial-scale facility a first of its kind in the world.

With operations expected to begin in 2029, the facility will produce fully certified biogenic polypropylene from the corn-based ethanol industry in the US. Citroniq is looking to create a greater sustainable plastics manufacturing platform in the US. At full capacity, the three-point platform should decarbonise US domestic polypropylene production by 20%. The first facility will convert corn-based ethanol into polypropylene, capturing three million tonnes of CO2 a year, and storing it as solid pellets.

“Our collaboration with ABB is a critical step to building an advanced world-class manufacturing facility that transforms the plastics industry,” said Mel Badheka, President and Co-Founder of Citroniq. “We worked with ABB from early on in the process due to their leadership in automation and their expertise, which is required for such a project.”

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries division, added, “We are proud to collaborate on this complex project, bringing our technology and expertise to enable the development of a low-carbon manufacturing infrastructure in the US. Through our integrated automation and electrification solutions, we aim to help Citroniq achieve safe, efficient and reliable operations to support the decarbonization of a hard-to-abate sector.”

ABB delivers automation

Following the final investment decision, ABB will provide its ABB AbilityTM System 800xA distributed control system, advanced process control, digital simulation, electrical equipment, instrumentation and engineering services that will help to enhance design, delivery, and operations at the plant.