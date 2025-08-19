Accord Plastics acquires R&M Plastics’ assets

Accord Plastics has acquired key assets, equipment, and intellectual property from R&M Plastics. Included in the acquisition are R&M’s product lines for guy guards, ground wire moulding, spiral wraps, and other protective solutions for utility and infrastructure applications.

Ensuring a smooth transition as well as continuous support for R&M’s customers, Accord has welcomed several members of R&M’s sales and technical team. The company will leverage their expertise to ensure product continuity while also improving its ability to serve the utility industry with enhanced efficiency and responsiveness.

“We recognised a unique opportunity to expand beyond our core custom extrusion services and step into a growing sector with proven demand,” said Matthew Ciancio, Vice President of Accord Plastics. “This acquisition positions us to support North America’s utility industry with reliable, Canadian-made plastic solutions.”

Introducing Accord Utility Systems

Creating a focused identity for the company’s utility product line, Accord Plastics is launching its dedicated division for utility-related offerings, Accord Utility Systems. The new division will focus on:

High-performance plastic protection products for utility poles and cabling.

Fast and reliable fulfilment for utility contractors and municipalities.

Product improvement and technical support.

Custom solutions.

The expansion allows Accord Plastics to further support critical infrastructure in Canada and beyond. The company supplies protective components to utility providers, contractors, and distributors, prioritising quality and consistency.