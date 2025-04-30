Accumold showcases medical micro moulding solutions at MD&M EAST 2025

Accumold has announced that it will exhibit at MD&M East in New York City this May. The high-precision micro injection moulding solutions specialist is set to exhibit its medical device and component solutions at the event.

Accumold specialises in moulding tiny, complex parts that are difficult to produce using conventional processes. The company’s solutions are ideal for demanding markets like microelectronics, medical, and micro-optics.

“Our presence at MD&M East reflects our commitment to supporting the rapid evolution of the medical device industry,” said Brett Saddoris, Technical Sales Manager at Accumold. “We thrive on helping engineers and designers turn bold ideas into manufacturable realities — whether they’re prototyping disruptive technologies or ramping up to high-volume production.”

The company’s vertically integrated facility in Ankeny, Iowa, brings together in-house tool design and fabrication, with an ISO 13485-certified cleanroom moulding, precision metrology, and automated assembly.

MD&M East visitors can find Accumold at Booth 551.

Accumold’s latest innovations

Among the company’s latest developments is its innovation in high-volume micro injection moulding of thin-walled cannulas. Traditionally produced through extrusion and labour-intensive secondary processes, cannulas featuring extremely thin walls are now being moulded in a single step. This eliminates inconsistencies, improves structural integrity, and allows for annual production volumes of up to 40 million parts per cell.

Saddoris added, “The ability to reliably mould cannulas with wall thicknesses as low as 0.004 inches represents a significant leap forward in medical manufacturing. This process reduces part variability, increases production efficiency, and opens up exciting new design possibilities for minimally invasive medical devices.”

Accumold has a wide range of expertise covering a variety of materials, including:

PEEK.

LCP.

Polycarbonate.

Polypropylene.

Pebax.

All these materials support the creation of bio-compatible, durable components which can be used in diagnostics, drug delivery, wearable health tech, and surgical instrumentation applications.