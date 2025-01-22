Accumold to exhibit medical micro moulding innovations at MD&M West 2025

Accumold has announced its participation at MD&M West in Anaheim, CA. The micro injection moulding specialists will be showcasing how small, precise components can enhance medical device manufacturers' work.

× Expand Accumold Accumold to exhibit at MD&M West 2025.

“MD&M West is one of the largest events Accumold participates in each year, and we’re always eager to showcase how micro moulding is driving innovation in medical equipment and wearable devices,” said Brett Saddoris, Technical Sales Manager at Accumold. “Our comprehensive capabilities have established us as a global leader in micromoulding. With in-house tooling, quality assurance, and production all integrated under one roof, we’re equipped to scale rapidly and sustain high production volumes — qualities that make Accumold the perfect partner for OEMs seeking a reliable micro mould provider. We look forward to connecting with everyone in Anaheim at Booth 2844!”

Accumold has been working with medical OEMs for decades to help create parts that meet exact tolerances, down to a few microns. The company has extensive experience in insert moulding, two-shot moulding, and cleanroom moulding, particularly using materials like PEEK and LCP. By adopting the vertically integrated approach, Accumold streamlines the product development cycle. This allows the company to reduce costs, improve accuracy, and speed up time to market.

Throughout the medical industry, precision and reliability are prioritised. To fulfil this critical need, Accumold has obtained ISO 13485 accreditation, ensuring the highest quality standards are met.

Saddoris concluded, “What sets Accumold apart is its collaborative approach. The company partners with medical innovators to transform ambitious product concepts into reality, leveraging its unique expertise in micro-manufacturing to achieve what others might consider impossible. Whether it’s producing tiny fibre optic components or intricate wearable device parts, Accumold combines precision with scalability — from prototype to full production runs.”

If you are attending MD&M West (4-6 February 2025) in Anaheim, CA, you will be able to locate Accumold at Booth 2844.