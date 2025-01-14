Accumold to showcase micro-moulded plastic components at Photonics West 2025

Precision micro injection moulding specialist, Accumold, is set to exhibit its micro-moulded plastic components at SPIE Photonics West (28-30 January 2025). Ranging from 5 cm to under 1 mm in size, the components will exhibit micron-level features.

× Expand Accumold Accumold will attend SPIE Photonics West.

With over 40 years of experience, Accumold is hoping industries move towards smaller, more complex components that focus on micro-optics. The company has helped develop products for both SMEs and large multinational companies, with its micro-optic capabilities including manufacturing fibre optic lenses, parallel arrays, demux devices, and diffractive lenses.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the new year at Photonics West this January! This show is always a highlight for Accumold as it marks the start of our annual event calendar,” said Brett Saddoris, Technical Marketing Manager at Accumold. “We love reconnecting with familiar faces, meeting new industry professionals, and exploring the latest advancements in technology. Be sure to visit our booth to learn how micro moulding can help bring your ideas to life!”

Micro-optic applications require accuracy levels down to a fraction of a wavelength. OEMs trust Accumold to meet tight tolerances while ensuring solutions are cost-effective. The company has the ability to replicate lens profiles within a quarter wave and achieve surface finishes within 50 angstroms.

Saddoris concluded, “A critical takeaway for attendees is the importance of engaging micro-moulding experts early in the product development cycle. Treating a supplier like Accumold as a true partner — not merely a job shop — can make all the difference in achieving efficient, scalable, and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.”

If you are attending SPIE Photonics West (28-30 January 2025) in San Francisco, CA, you will be able to locate Accumold at Booth 1853. Attendees will be able to learn about how micro-moulding innovations can help with product development and improve the outcome of micro-optics applications.