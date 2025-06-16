Accumold showcases micro moulding solutions at Automatica 2025

Accumold is set to attend Automatica 2025 later this month. The company will be located at Booth A4.218 within the MedtecLIVE Healthtech Pavilion from June 24 to 27. During the event, the company will showcase its expertise in high-precision micro and small injection moulded components, that often measure less than 1mm, utilising advanced materials like PEEK, Ultem, and LCP. Accumold’s approach, which incorporates in-house tooling and metrology, provides improvements in precision and repeatability throughout the product lifecycle.

“Selecting a micro moulding supplier isn’t just about sourcing parts,” said Brett Saddoris, Technical Sales Manager at Accumold. “It’s about securing your product’s future. Poor supplier transitions can lead to delays, quality issues, and hidden costs that damage market competitiveness. At Accumold, we’re proud to offer customers the kind of long-term partnership that enables innovation and guarantees delivery, from the first prototype to mass production.”

At the high-volume precision micro moulding specialist’s booth, event attendees will be able to learn more about how Accumold supports scalable growth through the adoption of an end-to-end solution, from Design for Micro Moulding (DfMM) and early-stage design consultation to validated, high-volume production.

“As demands intensify, having the right partner makes all the difference,” added Saddoris. “We help our customers avoid the disruptions of supplier changeovers, while continually investing in next-generation capabilities like micro additive manufacturing to ensure they stay ahead.”

About micro moulding

Industries are constantly trying to push the limits of miniaturisation and as a result; micromoulding cannot be considered a “niche offering” any longer. Now more than ever applications in medical devices, telecommunications, automotive systems, and consumer electronics depend on highly complex, ultra-small components that are manufactured at scale. However, true success in this field relies upon the creation of scalable, reliable, and sustainable supply chains.