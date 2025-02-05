Accumold presents micro moulding medical solutions at MedtecLIVE 2025

Accumold is set to showcase its micro moulding medical device solutions at MedtecLIVE in Germany later this month. The company’s precision components range from 5cm to under 1mm and are constructed using materials like PEEK, Uitem, LCP and other engineered thermoplastics.

× Expand Accumold Accumold at MedtecLIVE 2025.

“We take pride in our collaboration with leading medical device manufacturers worldwide, supporting their product development efforts for micro moulded parts to ensure efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Petra Badrah Kreitz, Business Development Manager (Europe) at Accumold. “With over 40 years of experience, we stand as the largest and most experienced micro moulder globally. This expertise provides our clients with the confidence of partnering with a company that is capable of delivering cost-effective solutions and scaling seamlessly to full mass production when required.”

Utilising a vertical integration approach, Accumold offers services from design and material selection to tooling, moulding, and the final assembly. This allows medical OEMs a quicker time to market and reduces overall costs.

Kreitz added, “Micro moulding for medical devices isn’t just about having the right equipment—it’s about having the right expertise. Our team has spent years refining processes to handle both small prototype runs and large-scale production in challenging materials, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of every customer. We also have extensive experience with delicate and high-value materials used in life-supporting applications, making us a trusted partner for complex medical projects.”

MedtecLIVE (18-19 February) attendees can explore Accumold’s micro moulding solutions at Stand 7.