Accumold to highlight micro-optics and high-precision manufacturing expertise at OFC 2025

Accumold has announced its participation at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2025. The micro-moulding specialist will showcase its solutions, highlighting the company’s micro-optics expertise and high-precision manufacturing for fibre optics and photonics applications.

“Micro moulding offers a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional optical manufacturing techniques such as precision glass moulding and lithographic processes. Accumold specialises in producing micro-optic components as small as 20 microns, with ultra-tight tolerances and surface finishes capable of meeting the stringent demands of optical performance,” said Brett Saddoris, Technical Marketing Manager at Accumold. “With proprietary micro moulding technology and vertically integrated operations, Accumold ensures the highest levels of precision, repeatability, and quality. The company’s expertise in high-performance materials and in-house tool fabrication enables the mass production of intricate optical features that are critical for fibre optic transceivers, beam-splitting elements, and optical connectors.”

Saddoris continues, “One of the first questions we are often asked is about our capabilities. For decades, Accumold has been refining and expanding our processes to provide customers with manufacturing excellence. We advocate for early engagement with our team in the design phase to ensure optimal manufacturability and performance. Our experience across a broad range of applications means we understand the unique challenges of micro moulding and can help customers navigate them efficiently.”

OFC 2025 kicks off on the 30th of March until the 3rd of April in San Francisco, CA. Event attendees will be able to locate Accumold at Booth 5503. Regarding the event, Saddoris states that “OFC is a crucial event for our industry, and we are excited to engage with engineers and decision-makers who are seeking innovative solutions for their optical component needs.”

About Accumold

In the last 40 years, Accumold has well established itself in the micro moulding sector, having successfully delivered cutting-edge solutions across a variety of industries. The company boasts a 130,000-square-foot facility that is operational 24/7 and ships high-precision components all over the world. Having worked on over 7,000 projects, the company has a wide knowledge regarding various applications including:

Micro moulding.

Insert and over-moulding.

Lead frame moulding.

Microfluidics.

Thin-wall moulding.

Two-shot micro moulding.

Micro-optics.

As a result of its varied project experiences, Accumold has used almost all engineering-grade resins and liquid silicone rubber (LSR). The company is considered a “trusted partner for OEMs,” particularly within the aerospace, consumer electronics, medical, and telecommunication industries.