ADDMAN acquires polymer additive manufacturing (AM) specialist, Forecast 3D. The Carlsbad, California-based company will operate as part of ADDMAN's Polymer division. The move expands ADDMAN's polymer production capabilities, digital infrastructure, and West Coast operations.

× Expand ADDMAN ADDMAN acquires Forecast 3D

Forecast 3D has been active in the AM industry for 30 years and was an early industrial adopter of AM technologies. By acquiring Forecast 3D, ADDMAN boosts its capacity in powder-based polymer technologies, including Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), while also benefiting from a mature digital quoting and customer support platform.

By combining Forecast 3D's Carlsbad operation with ADDMAN's Dinsmore facility in Southern California, a regional hub for polymer additive manufacturing is being created. As a result, customers will benefit from expanded capacity, faster lead times, and access to ADDMAN's broader product portfolio, including polymer and metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, and injection moulding.

“Our strategy has always been about scale and capability,” said Joe Calmese, CEO, ADDMAN. “We are building the largest additive manufacturing service provider in the market. Designed to support any part, any process, at any stage of the customer's journey. Bringing Forecast 3D into ADDMAN makes that vision real today, and we will continue to raise the bar for what customers should expect from an advanced manufacturing partner.”

Previously, Forecast 3D operated as part of a global industrial manufacturing organisation. The transaction was supported by ADDMAN's leadership team and ownership partners at American Industrial Partners. Following the acquisition, ADDMAN's industrial additive fleet features over 160 systems.

“Reaching this scale matters, but it isn't the finish line,” concluded Calmese. “Our focus is how we use it; where we invest next, how we partner, and how we continue expanding what AM can do. That's the journey we're on at ADDMAN.”