Adkev acquires injection moulded gear specialist Winzeler Gear

Adkev acquires gear injection moulding specialist Winzeler Gear. Founded in 1940 as a producer of stamped metal gears, Winzeler Gear shifted its focus in the 1960s and 1970s to start producing plastic gears. Now, the company is internationally recognised for supplying precision injection moulded gears for the automotive industry.

Adkev Inc acquires Winzeler Gear.

Whereas Adkev, which was established in 1987 by Gary Rheude, is a family-owned injection moulding company. Like Winzeler Gear, Adkev also manufactures parts for the automotive industry as well as the industrial and appliance sectors. Adkev has two production sites with one in Indiana and one in Kentucky, as well as a tooling operation in Elkhart, IN. The company boasts a manufacturing space of almost 600,000 square feet.

Through this acquisition, the combined entity can leverage its expanded capabilities to offer comprehensive manufacturing solutions for actuator systems in seating, HVAC, steering, door handles, sunroofs, and mirror applications. Following the completion of the acquisition, all Winzeler Gear employees will remain with the organisation, with Adkev operating the Harwood Heights plant long-term.

