Adrian Steel announces name change

Adrian Steel has unveiled its new name as the company realigns its branding to represent its broadening product offering. After over 60 years, the company will now be known as Adrian. To accompany the new name, Adrian has also revealed its new logo design.

× Expand Adrian Adrian's new logo.

Having established itself as a trusted name in cargo management solutions, Adrian is known for providing versatile, dependable, safe, and ergonomically friendly gear and equipment. The company is particularly known for its Power A and Adrian Blue steel shelves and accessories. However, Adrian has since expanded into the plastics, aluminium, composites, graphics, slide-outs, and electronics sectors.

“This isn't just a new name. It's a subtle but meaningful evolution that honours our heritage and allows us to retain our iconic name recognition, reputation and equity that we have built over the past six decades,” said Don DeLong, CEO. “At the same time, it reflects the full breadth of our current product portfolio and where we are headed in the future. We love steel and always will, but today, we are so much more.”

Over the next 12 to 14 months, the company will initiate its transition with an updated logo that will be visible throughout the organisation, including on its website, marketing campaigns, and company-owned signage.