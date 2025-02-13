Advanced Plastics Group (APG) has announced the launch of its new design and product development service. Based at the University of Lincoln, APG Design and Innovation provides CAD and product development services. The new service will cover plastics, hardware, and electronics which will be supplied through the company’s approved supply chain partners.

× Expand Advanced Plastics Group Advanced Plastics Group launches new design and product development service.

Utilising the established Product Design Specification (PDS) approach for product development, the company uses tools and techniques that deliver designs that match product requirements. APG prides itself on ensuring that the production and commercial requirements of products receive the same level of consideration as the design.

Additionally, the new service provides in-house 3D printing and collaboration with external partners to enable quicker prototyping. Businesses will be able to test and refine designs before signing off on full-scale production with this new feature.

APG boasts three manufacturing facilities across the UK which specialise in injection moulding and subcontract assembly. Adding the new Advanced Plastics Group service allows the company to provide a direct and efficient transition from prototype to mass production. Integrating product development within in-house manufacturing, APG can help speed up time-to-market.

Working with a variety of businesses across a large span of sectors including automotive, communications, consumer products, defence, electronics, industrial safety, lighting, medical, and sustainable packaging, APG Design & Innovation can provide tailored design solutions that meet the requirements of specific sectors.