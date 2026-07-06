Last month, Advanced Plastics Group appointed Peter Tyler as its Non-Executive Chair. Tyler brings significant board-level experience across engineering and manufacturing. He boasts deep expertise in governance, strategic oversight, and organisational development.

× Expand Advanced Plastics Group Advanced Plastics Group appoints Peter Tyler as its Non-Executive Chair

The appointment of Tyler will strengthen the company’s commitment to strong, independent governance as the company looks to continue to grow under its Employee Ownership Trust structure.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter to Advanced Plastics Group,” said Joint CEO's Rob Anderson & Chris Pearson. “His experience in governance, strategic leadership and operating within an EOT framework will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve as an employee-owned business. Peter’s appointment strengthens our Board and supports our long‑term commitment to responsible, sustainable stewardship.”