Agentdraw selects its new Sales Director

Agentdraw has announced Simon Girdlestone as its new Sales Director. Girdlestone will support the company with its ambitious plans for growth in 2026 and beyond. He is joining the injection moulding partner, bringing his extensive experience from holding various senior sales and management roles in the industry.

“I’m delighted to be joining the team at Agentdraw. The company has some serious ambitions for growth and has the capacity to fulfil those ambitions over the coming months,” said Girdlestone. “I have been a customer of Agentdraw in the past and know first-hand the excellent service they provide and what makes them stand out in a crowded space in the UK. I look forward to working with Agentdraw customers, old and new, in the future.”

Darren Parsons, Managing Director of Agentdraw, added, “Simon’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for Agentdraw. His knowledge, experience, and energy align perfectly with our vision for the future.”

Agentdraw is well-established in the UK injection moulding industry. The company offers a variety of services, including:

Product design support.

Prototyping.

Testing.

Validation.

Moulding.

Tooling.

Finishing.

Assembly.

Agentdraw has partnerships with household names, including Dyson, GlaxoSmithKline, JLR, 3M, AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, and Nokia.

About Girdlestone

Girdlestone started his career as a Toolroom Apprentice at Cooper Bearings in 1985. Since then, he has enjoyed a successful career spanning over forty years in the plastics industry. During that time, he worked as a Toolmaker at Bespak and as an Area Sales Manager for injection moulding machinery brands such as Krauss Maffei and Husky. Girdlestone has also progressed through business development roles and into senior positions, with nineteen years as Sales Director for a leading plastic packaging manufacturer in Norfolk. Additionally, he held senior management positions, as well as being a Director for the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce for over three years.