AIMPLAS unveils demonstrator for plastic products’ digital passport

AIMPLAS has developed a digital totem that simulates the digital passport for plastic products. This is particularly relevant regarding the European Union, where passports will be mandatory for marketing products. The Plastic Technology Centre believes companies should start implementing this solution ahead of 2025 when adoption is expected to become a requirement.

Consumers will receive essential information regarding traceability, materials, recycling, and the carbon footprint of purchased products. Additionally, the tool will demonstrate that plastic products comply with the necessary European regulations.

Designed as an interactive screen featuring code and label readers, the totem allows users to visually and intuitively discover the information presented in the passports. Data regarding the product’s life cycle (from its origin and manufacturing process through to its material components and recycling options at the end of its life) and its carbon footprint will be made available. AIMPLAS hopes to raise awareness about "the importance of having verified and accessible information that promotes more responsible and circular consumption."

Introducing the digital passport

Offering users an easier, more transparent, and secure access point for key information on products, digital passports aim to improve the shopping experience, promote sustainability, and improve consumer confidence regarding product authenticity and quality.

The digital passport will provide consumers with the full picture regarding a given product including:

Product characteristics (materials, manufacturing date, etc).

Usage instructions.

Warranties.

Recycling recommendations.

Allowing consumers to have access to this information will allow them to make more informed decisions regarding their purchases.

Products identified by the European Commission for the Sustainable Products Ecodesign Regulation (encompassing the digital passport):

Textiles and footwear.

Furniture.

Tyres.

Bed mattresses.

Detergents.

Paints and varnishes.

Lubricants.

Cosmetics.

Toys.

Fishing gear.

Absorbent hygiene products.

Iron and steel.

Basic chemicals.

Non-ferrous metal products other than aluminium.

Plastic and polymers.

Pulp and paper.

Glass.

The Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) with funding from the Generalitat Valenciana for the development of independent R&D activities by technology centres, helped make this development possible.