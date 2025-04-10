AIMPLAS to analyse key legislation impacting the plastics industry at OKPLAST

AIMPLAS is set to host the fifth edition of the International Seminar on Plastics Legislation, OKPLAST, on 27-28 May. The Plastic Technology Centre will analyse the new regulatory framework that is set to impact the plastics industry. Sponsored by Andersen and UNE, the forum is designed to provide companies with the opportunity to prepare for the “impending ‘legislative tsunami’ on the horizon.”

OKPLAST 2025 brings together more than 25 international experts who can provide a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the legislation that’s impacting the entire plastics value chain. Amidst this legal transformation, AIMPLAS hopes to support companies by helping them understand and implement new regulatory frameworks, to create competitiveness and sustainability within the plastics industry.

Tackling greenwashing

Coming into force in March 2026, the new Directive (EU) 2024/825 strengthens consumer protection against unfair practices and misleading environmental claims. During OKPLAST 2025, Timoteo de la Fuente from the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, as well as Ihobe and Hispacoop, will be on hand to discuss how businesses will need to adapt to this new regulation. This should ensure that all environmental claims are truthful, verifiable, and transparent, with consumers feeling empowered and the overall promotion of truly sustainable consumption.

Additionally, the seminar will also address the Ecodesign regulation. The Regulation (EU) 2024/1781 will be analysed with key topics like European ecodesign forums, the main trends for aligning the legislation by applying the ecodesign concept to new products discussed. Also, the implementation of the Digital Product Passport (DPP) and how it could impact the industry will also be a hot topic.

Packaging and Packaging Waste

The next day will focus on the subjects of packaging and packaging waste. Particular attention will be made to Regulation (EU) 2025/40, where changes regarding recyclability, recycled content in plastic packaging, and requirements for reusable packaging will be introduced.

Experts from organisations like Anaip, Andersen, Procircular, Food Chain ID, Coca-Cola, and Latu will provide insights into the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) model and its fiscal implications. Additionally, the tax on non-reusable plastic packaging will be a topic of discussion.

Opportunities for the industry

The event will also explore innovation areas for the industry, discussing topics like microplastics, critical raw materials (CRMs), changes in food contact materials legislation (e.g., the current status of recycled plastics for food contact), and the new REACH requirements for polymer registration. Also, emerging international commitments stemming from the UN-led Global Plastics Treaty will be addressed. This is because they will have a significant impact on the circular economy worldwide.

