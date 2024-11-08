Ajax Equipment expands carbon black production

Solids handling equipment specialist, Ajax Equipment, has supplied leading black masterbatch producer, Hubron International, with a horizontal screw conveyor for handling fines as part of a new plant.

× Expand Ajax Equipment

Hubron’s Manchester facility utilises a range of Ajax solids handling equipment including screw feeders, hoppers and four FIBC big bag dischargers.

Dave Waterhouse, Engineering Team Leader at Hubron International said: “We have good long-term relationship with Ajax, having worked on many projects with Eddie and his team. Ajax deliver high quality equipment at competitive prices, and we are happy to have completed another project with them.”

“Ajax has had the pleasure of working with Hubron International over a number of years to expand and enhance their solids handling and processing capabilities. We wish them luck with the new plant,” said Eddie McGee, managing director, Ajax Equipment.